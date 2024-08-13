SAP FICO Consultant 2637 (KG) – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Fair knowledge across all SAP modules
- Initial focus on master data.
- Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.
- The following functional skills are essential:
- Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
- Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
- Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customised developments objects.
- Preparation of test cases and user manuals.
- Support experience
- S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous
- Solution Manager experience will be advantageous
- SAP Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
- Conduct SAP Module process configuration
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
- Integration between other SAP and non-SAP Solutions
- Analytical and problem solving skills
- Communication and Presentation skills
- Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- SAP Certification
- Bachelor’s degree in IT or Accounting
- 8 years+ experience
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP FICO (SAP S/4 HANA advantageous)
- SAP FIORI (Advantageous)
- SAP MDG – Master Data Governance (Advantageous)
- SAP VMS – Vehicle Management Systems (Advantageous)
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP ABAP, Modelling & UI5 Knowledge (Advantageous)
- German speaking (advantageous)
- Flexibility to work some weekends / shifts or longer hours if required.
- Experienced in Agile Methodology (advantageous)
- Experienced in using Agile Tools such as Confluence and JIRA (advantageous)
- Experienced in using Test Tools such as HP ALM and JIRA (X-Ray) (advantageous)
- Flexibility to travel abroad
Desired Skills:
- SAP FICO
- SAP FIORI
- SAP VMS
- SAP S/4 HANA