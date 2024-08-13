Scammers prey on business travellers

As a business traveller, you carry more than just your laptop: between your tech, your corporate credit cards, and your watch, you could be toting around R50 000 to R200 000 in value. That’s quite the tempting target for those with less-than-honest intentions.

“Business travellers are particularly vulnerable to scams because they often have their guard down,” says Bonnie Smith, GM of Corporate Traveller. “They’re thinking about work, not about potential threats. That’s where a lot of problems can start.”

Add to that that many business travellers are operating on tight schedules, often sleep-deprived, and may be unfamiliar with local customs and potential risks. It’s a perfect storm that scammers are all too happy to exploit.

So, what are these scams targeting business travellers, and how can you avoid them?

* The Taxi Trick – Inflated taxi fares are one of the most prevalent scams, and they occur right as you step off the plane. Unscrupulous taxi drivers may take advantage of a traveller’s unfamiliarity with the local area by taking unnecessarily long routes or using rigged meters. This scam can significantly inflate transportation costs. Smith’s advice: “Use reputable transportation services. Many TMCs can arrange reliable airport transfers for their clients. If you must take a taxi, ask your hotel for a fare estimate beforehand.”

* The WiFi Woe – In today’s always-on business world, WiFi is like oxygen. But that free hotel or café WiFi? It might come with a side of data theft. Cybercriminals set up fake WiFi networks with names like “Free Airport WiFi” or “Hotel Guest Network.” When you connect, they can see everything you’re doing online. Smith’s tip: “Use a VPN when connecting to public WiFi. It’s like an invisibility cloak for your data. Better yet, use your phone as a hotspot.”

* The Currency Con – Need to exchange some money? Be careful – this is prime hunting ground for scammers. You might get offered great rates by a street vendor, only to end up with counterfeit bills or less money than you should have received. “Stick to official exchange bureaus or use ATMs inside banks,” Smith recommends.

* The “Free Gift” Fiasco – It starts with a friendly local offering you a bracelet or taking your photo. Next thing you know, they’re demanding payment. Once you accept the “gift,” the scammer pressures you to pay for it. Sometimes, it’s just a distraction so an accomplice can pick your pocket. “Good TMCs brief their clients on local customs and common scams,” says Smith. “It’s like getting a cheat sheet for the test of travel.”

* The Rogue Booking Blunder – With one in five consumers experiencing travel fraud and holiday scams, which is up 7% in the past year, according to a Visa survey, bypassing your company’s travel programme is risky business. You might think you’ve found a great deal on an OTA. But beware. Scammers create fake listings on OTAs or social media with stolen photos and fake reviews. You pay for a non-existent reservation or fall victim to identity theft through a fraudulent booking site. Smith’s advice: “Stick with your corporate travel programme. It uses verified channels, reducing fraud risk. Your travel manager can find suitable options within your budget while keeping you protected, because all accommodation is vetted. When you book outside the system, you lose crucial safeguards against sophisticated scams.”

Smith offers guidance for scam victims: “Don’t beat yourself up if you’re scammed,” she advises. “Report it to local authorities promptly, then contact your bank or credit card company. Inform your company directly and document everything for insurance purposes.”