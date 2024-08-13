- Deliver on BI platform initiatives.
- Assemble delivery scrum teams as required to deliver on the portfolio of initiatives from the BI platform and company resource pools.
- Establish and manage team cadence throughout the delivery lifecycle, facilitating all scrum ceremonies.
- Drive core Agile principles
- Stakeholder management
- Delivery roadmap ownership
- Risk management
- Support the leadership in bedding down and maturing the BI capability operating model (People and process).
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- IT Degree or Diploma
- 5+ years of Scrum Master experience
- Experience in driving out delivery in a platform engineering environment
- SDLC and Agile/Scrum delivery management experience
- Thorough understanding of Agile software development methodologies, values and procedures
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- Business Intelligence
- Financial Services