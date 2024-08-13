Scrum Master – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 13, 2024

  • Deliver on BI platform initiatives.

  • Assemble delivery scrum teams as required to deliver on the portfolio of initiatives from the BI platform and company resource pools.

  • Establish and manage team cadence throughout the delivery lifecycle, facilitating all scrum ceremonies.

  • Drive core Agile principles

  • Stakeholder management

  • Delivery roadmap ownership

  • Risk management

  • Support the leadership in bedding down and maturing the BI capability operating model (People and process).

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric

  • IT Degree or Diploma

  • 5+ years of Scrum Master experience

  • Experience in driving out delivery in a platform engineering environment

  • SDLC and Agile/Scrum delivery management experience

  • Thorough understanding of Agile software development methodologies, values and procedures

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master
  • Business Intelligence
  • Financial Services

