Senior Azure Cloud Support Engineer (LW)

Aug 13, 2024

  • Design and Deployment: Lead the design, implementation, and delivery of Microsoft Azure and Modern Workspace Solutions across multiple platforms.

  • Microsoft Collaboration: Collaborate on Microsoft architecture projects to ensure successful outcomes.

  • Project Leadership: Play a leading role within project management/agile delivery methodologies, working as part of a wider team to achieve project goals.

  • Knowledge Transfer: Provide effective knowledge transfer and upskilling to customer personnel, ensuring they achieve an appropriate level of self-sufficiency.

  • Project Transition: Assist in transitioning projects to Managed Services teams for ongoing support.

  • Microsoft Azure Expertise: Direct experience with a range of services from the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform, including Infrastructure and Security services like Azure AD, IaaS, Containers, Storage, Networking, and Azure Security.

  • Enterprise Solution Development: Proven experience in shaping enterprise solutions and developing Microsoft Azure Cloud architectures, including the creation of detailed documentation.

  • Environment Management: Expertise in setting up, deploying, and managing multiple environments to support agile development approaches.

  • Hands-on Experience: Strong, in-depth, and demonstrable hands-on experience with:

  • Microsoft Azure’s build, deployment, automation, networking, and security technologies in both cloud and hybrid environments.

  • Microsoft Azure Platform as a Service (PaaS) products like Azure SQL, App Services, Logic Apps, Functions, and other Serverless services.

  • Microsoft Identity and Access Management products, including Azure AD or AD B2C.

  • Microsoft Azure operational and monitoring tools, including Azure Monitor, App Insights, and Log Analytics.

  • PowerShell, Git, ARM templates, and deployment automation.

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements:

  • Diploma / Degree in IT

  • Any Azure Certificates:

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Cloud
  • Support
  • Security
  • Networking

