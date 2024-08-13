Senior Azure Cloud Support Engineer (LW)

- Design and Deployment: Lead the design, implementation, and delivery of Microsoft Azure and Modern Workspace Solutions across multiple platforms.
- Microsoft Collaboration: Collaborate on Microsoft architecture projects to ensure successful outcomes.
- Project Leadership: Play a leading role within project management/agile delivery methodologies, working as part of a wider team to achieve project goals.
- Knowledge Transfer: Provide effective knowledge transfer and upskilling to customer personnel, ensuring they achieve an appropriate level of self-sufficiency.
- Project Transition: Assist in transitioning projects to Managed Services teams for ongoing support.
- Microsoft Azure Expertise: Direct experience with a range of services from the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform, including Infrastructure and Security services like Azure AD, IaaS, Containers, Storage, Networking, and Azure Security.
- Enterprise Solution Development: Proven experience in shaping enterprise solutions and developing Microsoft Azure Cloud architectures, including the creation of detailed documentation.
- Environment Management: Expertise in setting up, deploying, and managing multiple environments to support agile development approaches.
- Hands-on Experience: Strong, in-depth, and demonstrable hands-on experience with:
- Microsoft Azure’s build, deployment, automation, networking, and security technologies in both cloud and hybrid environments.
- Microsoft Azure Platform as a Service (PaaS) products like Azure SQL, App Services, Logic Apps, Functions, and other Serverless services.
- Microsoft Identity and Access Management products, including Azure AD or AD B2C.
- Microsoft Azure operational and monitoring tools, including Azure Monitor, App Insights, and Log Analytics.
- PowerShell, Git, ARM templates, and deployment automation.
Minimum Requirements:
Educational Requirements:
- Diploma / Degree in IT
- Any Azure Certificates:
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Cloud
- Support
- Security
- Networking