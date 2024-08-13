Senior Developer (Xamarin/ MAUI) KG

INTRODUCTION
The successful candidate will be working in a dynamic and constantly evolving environment driven by technological advancements and the continuous development of company IP and products.
We are seeking a highly productive and motivated individual, proficient in a range of relevant technologies, with a proven track record of successfully completing projects using .NET, Xamarin or MAUI, and SQL. Experience with SAP integration is a plus.
The ideal candidate should stay abreast of innovations and advancements in development tools and programming techniques.
They will be expected to work collaboratively within a team, provide guidance to team members, and adhere to best coding practices and standards..
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
This role, within a flat organisational structure, requires both leadership skills and technical expertise, as well as a willingness to undertake tasks from solution design to core functionality development. Key responsibilities include:
• Conducting code reviews
• Performing functional and technical testing
• Designing and maintaining solution architecture
• Training and mentoring other developers
• Creating and implementing backend and frontend components and services
• Developing high-quality, production-ready code in an agile environment
• Collaborating closely with the product team to build new features and enhance products
• Understanding requirements and adhering to coding standards
• Enforcing coding governance
• Providing input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications for development requirements
• Fixing bugs
• Developing in C# and MAUI
Minimum Requirements:
DESIRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATION
• Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology
• Relevant .NET or related IT development qualifications
• Experience with MVM and/or MVVM
• A minimum of 7 years’ experience in the following areas:
• Strong software development experience with .NET, SQL, MAUI, and Web Services
• REST API or similar experience
• Formal projects utilising tools such as Git or TFS
• SAP integration experience (advantageous)
• Conducting requirements gathering, design, and hands-on development
• Developing large-scale, cutting-edge applications
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a focus on innovative solutions
• Excellent communication skills
• Experience with Agile software development and SCRUM methodologies
• Ability to work under pressure and effectively manage client expectations
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- MVM and/or MVVM
- REST API
- C#
- Xamarin or MAUI