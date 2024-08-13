Senior Developer (Xamarin/ MAUI) KG

INTRODUCTION

The successful candidate will be working in a dynamic and constantly evolving environment driven by technological advancements and the continuous development of company IP and products.

We are seeking a highly productive and motivated individual, proficient in a range of relevant technologies, with a proven track record of successfully completing projects using .NET, Xamarin or MAUI, and SQL. Experience with SAP integration is a plus.

The ideal candidate should stay abreast of innovations and advancements in development tools and programming techniques.

They will be expected to work collaboratively within a team, provide guidance to team members, and adhere to best coding practices and standards..

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

This role, within a flat organisational structure, requires both leadership skills and technical expertise, as well as a willingness to undertake tasks from solution design to core functionality development. Key responsibilities include:

• Conducting code reviews

• Performing functional and technical testing

• Designing and maintaining solution architecture

• Training and mentoring other developers

• Creating and implementing backend and frontend components and services

• Developing high-quality, production-ready code in an agile environment

• Collaborating closely with the product team to build new features and enhance products

• Understanding requirements and adhering to coding standards

• Enforcing coding governance

• Providing input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications for development requirements

• Fixing bugs

• Developing in C# and MAUI

Minimum Requirements:

DESIRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATION

• Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology

• Relevant .NET or related IT development qualifications

• Experience with MVM and/or MVVM

• A minimum of 7 years’ experience in the following areas:

• Strong software development experience with .NET, SQL, MAUI, and Web Services

• REST API or similar experience

• Formal projects utilising tools such as Git or TFS

• SAP integration experience (advantageous)

• Conducting requirements gathering, design, and hands-on development

• Developing large-scale, cutting-edge applications

• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a focus on innovative solutions

• Excellent communication skills

• Experience with Agile software development and SCRUM methodologies

• Ability to work under pressure and effectively manage client expectations

Desired Skills:

.NET

MVM and/or MVVM

REST API

C#

Xamarin or MAUI

