Senior Mobile Flutter Developer at Lexis Nexis

About our Team

Our team is a small, close-knit, group of senior-level mobile technologists. We use the latest, cutting-edge technologies to build mobile solutions to delight our customers. As a member of the mobile development team, you will be working across the organization supporting the needs of different business groups and their customers.

We are currently seeking an experienced senior-level mobile software engineer to fill an open position on our team.

Flutter is our team’s primary mobile application development framework. Our team is responsible for multiple apps and serves as a center of excellence for other teams who develop mobile apps.

What you’ll be doing:

Work with peers, architects, and business stake holders to design, build, and test mobile apps that delight our customers.

Interface with other team members and technical personnel throughout the company to understand complex product requirements and translate them into software designs.

Keep up to date on new technology, standards, protocols, and tools in areas relevant to mobile application development.

What you’ll need:

Good oral and written communications skills with the ability to lead and engage in discussion with both the business and technical staff.

5+ years’ experience as a software developer on a software development team.

Experience working on an agile team utilizing defect tracking tools, trunk-based development, CI/CD, etc.

4 years’ experience focused on developing mobile applications; Minimum 2 years’ experience using Flutter. Balance may be experience developing natively or with another hybrid mobile technology such as React Native, Ionic, etc.

Experience using CSS, HTML, JavaScript, and REST

Senior-level knowledge/experience applying Object Oriented programming and design principles.

Experienced working with the app store consoles, managing certificates and profiles, releasing test and production builds.

Possess the ability to learn and apply new technologies quickly.

Nice to have:

Experience using Azure DevOps and/or Jenkins.

Enterprise application development skills: J2EE and/or .Net.

Experience developing Chatbots or Assistants.

Experience working with Generative AI.

What we have to offer:

A competitive compensation and benefits package.

We promote a healthy work/life balance across the organization. With numerous wellbeing initiatives, family leave and tuition reimbursement, we will help you meet your immediate responsibilities and long-term goals.

Working flexible hours – flexing the times when you work in the day to help you fit everything in and work when you are the most productive

Working for you:

At LexisNexis, we know that your wellbeing and happiness are key to a long and successful career.

These are some of the benefits we are delighted to offer:

Comprehensive health plan benefits

Disability insurance

Life and Accident Insurance

Retirement Benefits

Working with us

We are an equal opportunity employer with a commitment to help you succeed. Here, you will find an inclusive, agile, collaborative, innovative and fun environment, where everyone has a part to play. Regardless of the team you join, we promote a diverse environment with co-workers who are passionate about what they do, and how they do it.

Desired Skills:

Dart

Flutter

Mobile Developer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

Learn more/Apply for this position