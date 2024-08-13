Senior .Net Developer

Join our clients at the forefront of the taxation space who require a Senior .Net Developer! Our clients are on the hunt for a seasoned Developer skilled with .Net and knowledgeable of security vulnerabilities. Successful candidates will receive great benefits and a fantastic Hybrid role that’s remote 80% of the time!

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ OR at least 5-10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.

2-3 years relevant experience as a Senior Integration developer as part of a team in a software development environment

Good understanding of the .NET framework and C# language features

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and working knowledge of how these can impact on application solutions.

Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.

Experience of the following technologies:

In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET, XML and knowledge

DotNet 4.7.2

Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)

XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilization

SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards.

SoapUI/Postman

Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Experience in object orientation and composition

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:

Visual Studio

SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards

SOAP/REST Services

IBM MQ Series Client interaction

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

NET MVC 5.2.7

Entity Framework 6.2.0

Jquery 3.4.1

Web API 5.2.7

Java Script

CSS

HTML

Python

Xamarin

