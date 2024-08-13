Senior .Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Join our clients at the forefront of the taxation space who require a Senior .Net Developer! Our clients are on the hunt for a seasoned Developer skilled with .Net and knowledgeable of security vulnerabilities. Successful candidates will receive great benefits and a fantastic Hybrid role that’s remote 80% of the time!
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ OR at least 5-10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
- A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.
- 2-3 years relevant experience as a Senior Integration developer as part of a team in a software development environment
- Good understanding of the .NET framework and C# language features
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
Skills and Knowledge Requirements:
- Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.
- Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and working knowledge of how these can impact on application solutions.
- Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.
- Experience of the following technologies:
In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET, XML and knowledge
DotNet 4.7.2
Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)
XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilization
SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards.
SoapUI/Postman
- Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
- Experience in object orientation and composition
- Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:
Visual Studio
SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards
SOAP/REST Services
IBM MQ Series Client interaction
- Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
NET MVC 5.2.7
Entity Framework 6.2.0
Jquery 3.4.1
Web API 5.2.7
Java Script
CSS
HTML
Python
Xamarin
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid