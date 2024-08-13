SQL Developer

Our client specializes in delivering innovative digital solutions that empower businesses to succeed in the fast-evolving global market. Their team is driven by creativity, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence. They are currently seeking an Intermediate SQL Developer who is passionate about data and eager to make a significant impact by contributing to our cutting-edge projects.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering/Mathematical Sciences.

Relevant Microsoft Certification (SQL developer/Azure) will be beneficial.

2 years relevant experience as an Intermediate SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Experience working with security sensitive data (beneficial)

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.

Experience of the following in Microsoft SQL Server:

Relational database design principles

Understanding of SQL Server Administration

SQL OLTP development

SQL Query optimization

SQL Query analysis

Database object design

XML and JSON structures (beneficial)

Good XML manipulation skills in xquery (beneficial)

Basic understanding of front-end languages like HTML, CSS, JAVA script (Beneficial)

Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:

SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards

SQL profiler (beneficial)

Some knowledge on cloud services like Azure, AWS (Beneficial)

Good understanding of data integrity and security best practices.

Hands on experience in Exception Handling and Troubleshooting

Troubleshooting slow running queries, Profiling Performance Issues (Beneficial)

Personal Profile:

Self-starter, self-motivated, team player

Excellent communication, interpersonal and collaboration skills

Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Able to apply standards

Strong sense of responsibility, not only for own scope of work but also for the entire solution and reputation of the company and clients.

Analytical thinking.

Quick learner and retainer of knowledge

Fast to comprehend and solve complex problems

Own transport and remote access capability to internet that is reliable.

