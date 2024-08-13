SQL Developer – Gauteng Lynnwood Manor

Our client specializes in delivering innovative digital solutions that empower businesses to succeed in the fast-evolving global market. Their team is driven by creativity, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence. They are currently seeking an Intermediate SQL Developer who is passionate about data and eager to make a significant impact by contributing to our cutting-edge projects.
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering/Mathematical Sciences.
- Relevant Microsoft Certification (SQL developer/Azure) will be beneficial.
- 2 years relevant experience as an Intermediate SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
- Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
- Experience working with security sensitive data (beneficial)
Skills and Knowledge Requirements:
- Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.
- Experience of the following in Microsoft SQL Server:
- Relational database design principles
- Understanding of SQL Server Administration
- SQL OLTP development
- SQL Query optimization
- SQL Query analysis
- Database object design
- XML and JSON structures (beneficial)
- Good XML manipulation skills in xquery (beneficial)
- Basic understanding of front-end languages like HTML, CSS, JAVA script (Beneficial)
- Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
- Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:
- SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards
- SQL profiler (beneficial)
- Some knowledge on cloud services like Azure, AWS (Beneficial)
- Good understanding of data integrity and security best practices.
- Hands on experience in Exception Handling and Troubleshooting
- Troubleshooting slow running queries, Profiling Performance Issues (Beneficial)
Personal Profile:
- Self-starter, self-motivated, team player
- Excellent communication, interpersonal and collaboration skills
- Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
- Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Able to apply standards
- Strong sense of responsibility, not only for own scope of work but also for the entire solution and reputation of the company and clients.
- Analytical thinking.
- Quick learner and retainer of knowledge
- Fast to comprehend and solve complex problems
- Own transport and remote access capability to internet that is reliable.
If you are interested in this opportunity, hit that apply!
Desired Skills:
- Development SQL Server
- T-SQL
- SQL
- Development SQL
- Azure
- SQL OLTP
- SQL Query
- XML
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS
- AWS
- SQL Profiler
- Sql Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years