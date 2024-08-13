SQL Developer – Gauteng Lynnwood Manor

Our client specializes in delivering innovative digital solutions that empower businesses to succeed in the fast-evolving global market. Their team is driven by creativity, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence. They are currently seeking an Intermediate SQL Developer who is passionate about data and eager to make a significant impact by contributing to our cutting-edge projects.

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering/Mathematical Sciences.
  • Relevant Microsoft Certification (SQL developer/Azure) will be beneficial.
  • 2 years relevant experience as an Intermediate SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
  • Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
  • Experience working with security sensitive data (beneficial)

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

  • Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.
  • Experience of the following in Microsoft SQL Server:
  • Relational database design principles
  • Understanding of SQL Server Administration
  • SQL OLTP development
  • SQL Query optimization
  • SQL Query analysis
  • Database object design
  • XML and JSON structures (beneficial)
  • Good XML manipulation skills in xquery (beneficial)
  • Basic understanding of front-end languages like HTML, CSS, JAVA script (Beneficial)
  • Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
  • Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:
  • SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards
  • SQL profiler (beneficial)
  • Some knowledge on cloud services like Azure, AWS (Beneficial)
  • Good understanding of data integrity and security best practices.
  • Hands on experience in Exception Handling and Troubleshooting
  • Troubleshooting slow running queries, Profiling Performance Issues (Beneficial)

Personal Profile:

  • Self-starter, self-motivated, team player
  • Excellent communication, interpersonal and collaboration skills
  • Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
  • Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Able to apply standards
  • Strong sense of responsibility, not only for own scope of work but also for the entire solution and reputation of the company and clients.
  • Analytical thinking.
  • Quick learner and retainer of knowledge
  • Fast to comprehend and solve complex problems
  • Own transport and remote access capability to internet that is reliable.

