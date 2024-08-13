Systems Administrator

Responsible for supporting all assigned employees/the company in providing hardware and software support. Ensures that technological projects are successfully developed and deployed.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric (Grade 12)

Bachelors degree in computer technology, computer programming, information technology, or a related field (required).

At least three years of experience supporting end users/help desk.

Defines problems, collects data, establishes facts, and draws valid conclusions.

Interprets an extensive variety of technical instructions in mathematical or diagram form and deals with several abstract and concrete variables.

Understands information systems, technician support; provides system analysis and comprehensive computer software support/help.

Writes routine reports and correspondence.

Utilizes common-sense understanding in order to carry out written, oral, or diagrammed instructions.

Deals with problems involving several known variables in situations of routine nature.

Plans the time, method, manner, and/or performance sequence of own work; occasionally assists in planning work assignments performed by others within a limited area of operation.

Frequently makes decisions of both minor and major importance, which may affect the work operations of other employees and/or clientele to a moderate degree.

Effectively communicates information and responds to questions in person-to-person and small group situations with customers, clients, general public and/or other employees of the organization.

Solves practical problems and deals with a variety of known variables in situations where only limited standardization exists.

Interprets a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram formats.

Responsibilities:

Provides support for all user-assigned equipment, including desktops, laptops, and mobile devices.

Implements and upgrades all hardware and software of user equipment, including desktops, laptops, and mobile devices.

Supports all barcode systems equipment (Honeywell handheld scanners, Zebra label printers).

Specifies and manages the installation of building access control and

Closed Circuit TV systems; maintains and upgrades these when needed.

Provides first-level software support for JD Edwards.

Maintains IT related physical and digital asset inventory.

Understands and can follow ITIL best practice.

Experience with ServiceNow or similar Incident/Request ticketing system.

Performs equipment regular maintenance, imaging, and backup of machines.

Procures and successfully implements both hardware and software solutions to satisfy specific business needs in accordance with the Company Global IT standards.

Assists with corporate-assigned projects.

Maintains printers and multifunction devices.

Performs other related duties as required or assigned.

Desired Skills:

Systems

Administrator

Technology

