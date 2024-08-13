Responsible for supporting all assigned employees/the company in providing hardware and software support. Ensures that technological projects are successfully developed and deployed.
Systems Administrator
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Bachelors degree in computer technology, computer programming, information technology, or a related field (required).
- At least three years of experience supporting end users/help desk.
- Defines problems, collects data, establishes facts, and draws valid conclusions.
- Interprets an extensive variety of technical instructions in mathematical or diagram form and deals with several abstract and concrete variables.
- Understands information systems, technician support; provides system analysis and comprehensive computer software support/help.
- Writes routine reports and correspondence.
- Utilizes common-sense understanding in order to carry out written, oral, or diagrammed instructions.
- Deals with problems involving several known variables in situations of routine nature.
- Plans the time, method, manner, and/or performance sequence of own work; occasionally assists in planning work assignments performed by others within a limited area of operation.
- Frequently makes decisions of both minor and major importance, which may affect the work operations of other employees and/or clientele to a moderate degree.
- Effectively communicates information and responds to questions in person-to-person and small group situations with customers, clients, general public and/or other employees of the organization.
- Solves practical problems and deals with a variety of known variables in situations where only limited standardization exists.
- Interprets a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram formats.
Responsibilities:
- Provides support for all user-assigned equipment, including desktops, laptops, and mobile devices.
- Implements and upgrades all hardware and software of user equipment, including desktops, laptops, and mobile devices.
- Supports all barcode systems equipment (Honeywell handheld scanners, Zebra label printers).
- Specifies and manages the installation of building access control and
- Closed Circuit TV systems; maintains and upgrades these when needed.
- Provides first-level software support for JD Edwards.
- Maintains IT related physical and digital asset inventory.
- Understands and can follow ITIL best practice.
- Experience with ServiceNow or similar Incident/Request ticketing system.
- Performs equipment regular maintenance, imaging, and backup of machines.
- Procures and successfully implements both hardware and software solutions to satisfy specific business needs in accordance with the Company Global IT standards.
- Assists with corporate-assigned projects.
- Maintains printers and multifunction devices.
- Performs other related duties as required or assigned.
Desired Skills:
