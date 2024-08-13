Systems Administrator – Gauteng Germiston

Aug 13, 2024

Responsible for supporting all assigned employees/the company in providing hardware and software support. Ensures that technological projects are successfully developed and deployed.
Systems Administrator
Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric (Grade 12)
  • Bachelors degree in computer technology, computer programming, information technology, or a related field (required).
  • At least three years of experience supporting end users/help desk.
  • Defines problems, collects data, establishes facts, and draws valid conclusions.
  • Interprets an extensive variety of technical instructions in mathematical or diagram form and deals with several abstract and concrete variables.
  • Understands information systems, technician support; provides system analysis and comprehensive computer software support/help.
  • Writes routine reports and correspondence.
  • Utilizes common-sense understanding in order to carry out written, oral, or diagrammed instructions.
  • Deals with problems involving several known variables in situations of routine nature.
  • Plans the time, method, manner, and/or performance sequence of own work; occasionally assists in planning work assignments performed by others within a limited area of operation.
  • Frequently makes decisions of both minor and major importance, which may affect the work operations of other employees and/or clientele to a moderate degree.
  • Effectively communicates information and responds to questions in person-to-person and small group situations with customers, clients, general public and/or other employees of the organization.
  • Solves practical problems and deals with a variety of known variables in situations where only limited standardization exists.
  • Interprets a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram formats.

Responsibilities:

  • Provides support for all user-assigned equipment, including desktops, laptops, and mobile devices.
  • Implements and upgrades all hardware and software of user equipment, including desktops, laptops, and mobile devices.
  • Supports all barcode systems equipment (Honeywell handheld scanners, Zebra label printers).
  • Specifies and manages the installation of building access control and
  • Closed Circuit TV systems; maintains and upgrades these when needed.
  • Provides first-level software support for JD Edwards.
  • Maintains IT related physical and digital asset inventory.
  • Understands and can follow ITIL best practice.
  • Experience with ServiceNow or similar Incident/Request ticketing system.
  • Performs equipment regular maintenance, imaging, and backup of machines.
  • Procures and successfully implements both hardware and software solutions to satisfy specific business needs in accordance with the Company Global IT standards.
  • Assists with corporate-assigned projects.
  • Maintains printers and multifunction devices.
  • Performs other related duties as required or assigned.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems
  • Administrator
  • Technology

Learn more/Apply for this position