Agile Coach/SAFe Scrum Master (LW)

About: In general, the company does not have the depth of experience in adopting Agile for the delivery of large and complex IT business solutions. The main purpose of this position is to guide project teams in adopting and implementing Agile. The Agile Coach will be required to lead individuals and project teams to develop and implement a transition plan. The Agile Coach is also required to coach leadership and project teams in SAFe Agile ways of working.

Experience Requirements:

Develop an Agile transition plan, communicate, and lead the realization of the plan.

Facilitate the creation and improvement of Agile processes and ensure that the agreed processes are followed.

Ownership and accountability of establishing Agile values, methods, principles, and practices for the delivery of projects and products.

Establish and develop BSTD Agile delivery team.

Coach and mentor team members and Leadership on SAFe Agile ways of working standards, and best practices where required.

Represent the team’s interests towards relevant stakeholders and work out improvement for areas of tension within the Agile transformation.

Configure and assist teams to maintain Agile project management tools.

Collaborate closely with Product Owners to prepare and clarify the product backlogs.

Supporting and educating the Product Owners, especially in refining and managing the product backlogs.

Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, retribution, or being judged, with an emphasis on healing and problem-solving.

Helping the team identify the root cause of issues.

Support the team to improve their technical work by reviewing results and establishing lessons learned as well as track the improvement.

Facilitate completion of work without coercion, assigning, or dictating the work.

Increase Agile adoption.

Liaise with the Strategy Management Office and IQ Business on the Agile roadmap.

Support business stakeholders to lead Agile transformation successfully.

Liaise across the BSTD delivery value chain to ensure consistent Agile adoption.

Minimum Requirements:

Application Deadline: Tuesday 20th August 2024 @ 12:00

Educational Requirements:

Matric

Relevant Degree or Higher Diploma

Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) Disciplined Agile Coach (DAC) Certification 8+ IT and Financial industry experience essential 4-5 years experience within an Agile development environment as an Agile Coach in a similar environment Experience in a SAFe Agile environment will be advantageous.



Desired Skills:

Agile

Agile Master

Agile Coach

SAFE Master

