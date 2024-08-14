Automated Tester – Gauteng

Hire Resolve’s client in Gauteng is seeking an Automated Tester to join their team. The client is a leading consulting firm specializing in the development of cutting-edge operational mine management software for the mining industry. They are looking for a talented Automated Tester who can design and develop automated test scripts using C# and Selenium WebDriver. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work with a team of skilled developers and contribute to the creation of solutions that optimize operations and enhance productivity across the mining sector.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Minimum of 4 years of experience as an Automated Tester, focusing on C# and Selenium.

Proven expertise in designing and implementing automated test scripts using Selenium WebDriver.

Strong proficiency in C# programming language.

Experience with test automation frameworks (e.g., NUnit, MSTest) and version control systems (e.g., Git).

Solid understanding of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with meticulous attention to detail.

Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively within a team environment.

Benefits:

You can visit the Hire Resolve website:?[URL Removed]?or email us:?[Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise

Desired Skills:

Automated Tester – Gauteng

Automated Tester – Gauteng

Automated Tester – Gauteng

Learn more/Apply for this position