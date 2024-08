Data Analyst

Company Description

My client is an Asset Management/ Fintech business that is involved in designing investment management platforms that simplify processes.

Role Description

This role is ideal for Junior and Intermediate Data Analysts (2-4 years experience). The successful incumbent must have strong financial markets understanding and a mathematical background.

Qualifications

Strong Analytical Skills, Data Analytics, and Data Modeling abilities

Proficiency in SQL and R

Experience in interpreting and analyzing complex data sets

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, or related field

Desired Skills:

SQL

R

Data Analysis

Mathematics

Statistics

Data extraction

Data Cleansing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

