Data Analyst Senior Specialist

To lead the data and analytics (D&A) capability for the organisation which includes the creation and management of data and analytics strategy and execution of related programmes and practices that drive measurable business outcomes. Responsible for establishing, leading and operating the D&A function, including the data management culture.

Minimum Requirements:

? Relevant B Degree or IT related tertiary qualification

? Data management and technology (cloud/on-premise) certifications, e.g. PowerBI/Tableu, Azure/AWS product suites, etc.

? A minimum of 7 years’ experience in enterprise data management design and implementation of data and analytics concepts, methods and techniques preferably in a production business environment.

Knowledge and Skills:

? Data management governance

? Modern data architectures and concepts

? Business intelligence tools and technologies

? Stakeholder engagement

Desired Skills:

PowerBi

AWS

Tableau

data architectures and concepts

Stakeholder Engagement

data management governance

Microsoft Azure

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A Client in the Manufacturing Sector.

