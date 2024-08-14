Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve is seeking a talented Full Stack Developer with expertise in PHP and Laravel for our client, a pioneering marketplace in the proptech space. This innovative company is revolutionizing property transactions with cutting-edge technology, creating seamless, efficient, and transparent processes for its users. Join a dynamic team committed to advancing the future of property transactions.

Responsibilities:



Develop and sustain web applications using PHP (version 7 and above) alongside frameworks such as Laravel.

Create dynamic and responsive user interfaces employing JavaScript and frameworks like VueJS 2/3, jQuery, or React.

Collaborate with the team to design and implement RESTful API integrations.

Manage and optimize relational databases, with a focus on MySQL.

Use version control systems, especially Git, for efficient collaboration and code management.

Uphold code quality through object-oriented programming (OOP) principles and best practices in HTML and CSS.

Deploy and maintain applications on Unix-based systems, including Linux.

Engage in code reviews and offer constructive feedback to peers.

Promptly troubleshoot and debug issues.

Requirements:



A degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

More than 5 years experience working with the technical stack.

Experience with AWS or other cloud services.

Previous experience in the proptech industry.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.



Technical Stack:



Proficient in PHP (version 7 and above) and PHP frameworks such as Laravel.

Extensive experience with JavaScript and JS frameworks like VueJS 2/3, jQuery, or React.

Solid understanding of object-oriented programming and proficiency in HTML and CSS.

Experienced in managing relational databases, particularly MySQL.

Familiar with version control systems, especially Git.

Experienced with RESTful API integrations.

Comfortable working with Unix-based systems, including Linux.

Benefits:



Salary – Negotiable

Connect with us today to apply for this role!

Contact Gustav Vogel:

You can reach out to Gustav on LinkedIn or through Hire Resolve.

Email Your Application:

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]se use “Full Stack Developer (PHP)” as your email subject line.

If your application is shortlisted, we will contact you by phone within three days. If not, we will keep your CV on file and reach out to you about future opportunities.

Desired Skills:

