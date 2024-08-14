Geographic Information System Consultant – Gauteng Centurion

- GIS Data Management: Collect, process, and analyse geospatial data from various sources, ensuring data accuracy and integrity.
- GIS Database Maintenance: Develop and maintain GIS databases, ensuring data is up-to-date and accessible.
- Mapping and Visualisation: Create detailed maps and visualisations to support project planning and decision-making.
- Civil CAD Work: Perform CAD drafting and design work to support civil engineering projects, including site plans, infrastructure layouts, and topographic maps.
- Software Proficiency: Utilise Bentley software products (e.g., MicroStation, OpenRoads) to perform tasks efficiently and accurately.
- Project Support: Assist in the planning and execution of geospatial projects, including data collection, analysis, and reporting.
- Client Interaction: Communicate effectively with clients to understand their needs and provide tailored geospatial solutions.
- Technical Documentation: Prepare technical reports, documentation, and presentations to convey project findings and recommendations.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Geography, GIS, Civil Engineering, or a related field.
- Entry level position, but equivalent of at least 1 year of study or hands-on experience in GIS and civil CAD work is required.
- National Senior Certificate.
- Experience with remote sensing and spatial analysis techniques.
- Familiarity with 3D modelling and visualisation tools.
- Certification in GIS
- Proficiency in GIS software and tools.
- Proficiency in Bentley software products (MicroStation, OpenRoads).
- Experience with geospatial data collection and analysis.
- Strong understanding of cartographic principles and geospatial data management.
- Analytical Skills: Ability to analyse complex geospatial data and provide actionable insights.
- Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to convey technical information to non-technical stakeholders.
- Attention to Detail: Strong attention to detail and accuracy in data processing and mapping.
- Problem-Solving: Ability to troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to GIS and CAD work.
- Team Player: Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and manage multiple tasks simultaneously
Desired Skills:
- GIS
- 3D modelling
- CAD