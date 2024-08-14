Geographic Information System Consultant

Aug 14, 2024

  • GIS Data Management: Collect, process, and analyse geospatial data from various sources, ensuring data accuracy and integrity.

  • GIS Database Maintenance: Develop and maintain GIS databases, ensuring data is up-to-date and accessible.

  • Mapping and Visualisation: Create detailed maps and visualisations to support project planning and decision-making.

  • Civil CAD Work: Perform CAD drafting and design work to support civil engineering projects, including site plans, infrastructure layouts, and topographic maps.

  • Software Proficiency: Utilise Bentley software products (e.g., MicroStation, OpenRoads) to perform tasks efficiently and accurately.

  • Project Support: Assist in the planning and execution of geospatial projects, including data collection, analysis, and reporting.

  • Client Interaction: Communicate effectively with clients to understand their needs and provide tailored geospatial solutions.

  • Technical Documentation: Prepare technical reports, documentation, and presentations to convey project findings and recommendations.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Geography, GIS, Civil Engineering, or a related field.

  • Entry level position, but equivalent of at least 1 year of study or hands-on experience in GIS and civil CAD work is required.

  • National Senior Certificate.

  • Experience with remote sensing and spatial analysis techniques.

  • Familiarity with 3D modelling and visualisation tools.

  • Certification in GIS

  • Proficiency in GIS software and tools.

  • Proficiency in Bentley software products (MicroStation, OpenRoads).

  • Experience with geospatial data collection and analysis.

  • Strong understanding of cartographic principles and geospatial data management.

  • Analytical Skills: Ability to analyse complex geospatial data and provide actionable insights.

  • Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to convey technical information to non-technical stakeholders.

  • Attention to Detail: Strong attention to detail and accuracy in data processing and mapping.

  • Problem-Solving: Ability to troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to GIS and CAD work.

  • Team Player: Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and manage multiple tasks simultaneously

Desired Skills:

  • GIS
  • 3D modelling
  • CAD

