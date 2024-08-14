Google challenges Apple and OpenAI with Gemini Live for Pixel 9 devices

Google has introduced the Pixel 9 series of phones, the Pixel Buds Pro 2, and the 45mm Pixel Watch 3.

Anisha Bhatia, senior technology analyst at GlobalData, unpacks the news:

“In a move aimed directly at Apple’s gradual integration of AI into the Apple ecosystem, Google announced that all Gemini AI features for its upcoming Pixel 9 series of devices will be available within weeks. And Google did not target only Apple; it has also significantly enhanced its competitive edge over OpenAI by taking its newest AI assistant, Gemini Live, to all Android phones.

“Meanwhile, the launch date of ChatGPT’s voice assistant has been delayed three times in 2024. Google is clearly well-positioned for easily and quickly disseminating its AI capabilities to a massive Android user base

“The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Fold will all come equipped with advanced camera and video capabilities, as well as a suite of on-device and cloud-based AI features such as Gemini Live, Pixel Screenshots, Call Notes, Add Me, and Pixel Studio – a free GenAI image creator. Additionally, customers who purchase a Pixel 9 phone will receive a free one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced as part of Google’s premium One AI Premium plan.

“One of the standout features of Google’s new hardware offerings is the introduction of the Tensor A1 chipset, specifically designed for the company’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds. This specialised chipset enables Google’s AI assistant, Gemini Live, to work seamlessly with the Buds Pro 2, providing users with a unique and personalised experience.

“Furthermore, Google’s expansion into retail with new stores opening in Boston, Chicago, and Santa Monica demonstrates the company’s commitment to consumer hardware, which has historically been lackluster. By investing in marketing resources to showcase its AI capabilities, Google is positioning itself as a leader in the AI-driven consumer technology space.”