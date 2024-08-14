Java Developer

Aug 14, 2024

Produce quality software according to specification

Produce supporting unit & functional tests to support developed code

Troubleshooting, defect tracking & defect resoution of probrams within the application space

Interpret specifications and question to enable understanding

Minimum Requirements:

Matric & a Tertiary Qualification

5 Years Java Development experience

Proven track record working with:

  • Java SE5++ / Java EE6++

  • SQL

  • JavaScript

  • Spring Batch

  • ORM – Hibernate

  • Data modelling

  • Unit Testing

Experience working in a Agile environment is essential

Experience in Financial Services or Insurance advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Software development
  • Developer

