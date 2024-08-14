Java Developer

Produce quality software according to specification

Produce supporting unit & functional tests to support developed code

Troubleshooting, defect tracking & defect resoution of probrams within the application space

Interpret specifications and question to enable understanding

Minimum Requirements:

Matric & a Tertiary Qualification

5 Years Java Development experience

Proven track record working with:

Java SE5++ / Java EE6++

SQL

JavaScript

Spring Batch

ORM – Hibernate

Data modelling

Unit Testing

Experience working in a Agile environment is essential

Experience in Financial Services or Insurance advantageous

Desired Skills:

Java

Software development

Developer

