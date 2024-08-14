Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Produce quality software according to specification
Produce supporting unit & functional tests to support developed code
Troubleshooting, defect tracking & defect resoution of probrams within the application space
Interpret specifications and question to enable understanding
Minimum Requirements:
Matric & a Tertiary Qualification
5 Years Java Development experience
Proven track record working with:
- Java SE5++ / Java EE6++
- SQL
- JavaScript
- Spring Batch
- ORM – Hibernate
- Data modelling
- Unit Testing
Experience working in a Agile environment is essential
Experience in Financial Services or Insurance advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Software development
- Developer