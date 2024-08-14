Junior Power Platforms Developer – EvdB – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Delivery of solutions based on an agile methodology (scrum).
- Adopt the Microsoft best practices for delivery of business process automations.
- Participate in sprints to delivery minimum viable products (MVPs) to business.
- Conduct bi-weekly development reviews with business units.
- Participate in retrospectives to improve development process.
- Document proposed business solutions.
- Manage code releases.
- Compile Release Notes
- Compile Change Request documentation.
- Adhere to the Change advisory board standards.
- Perform developer and user acceptance testing.
- Perform process profiling and assessment (if needed).
- Perform after hours support, when required.
- Development and Support of Microsoft Power platforms solutions:
- Resolve logged service, incident and problem requests
- Resolve simple and medium complexity development requests
- Perform bug fixes across the Microsoft Power Platform developed solutions.
- Ensuring business continuity with respect to all business activities linked to the power platform automations developed.
Minimum Requirements:
- Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification
- Good understanding of coding principles
- Knowledge of the software development lifecycle
- Good understanding of software development
- Basic knowledge of working in a low code environment
- VBA Skills
- Microsoft Power Apps,
- Microsoft Power Automate,
- Microsoft Power Virtual Agent and
- Microsoft AI Builder
Qualifications:
- Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent
- Microsoft Power Platform Certification
Desired Skills:
- Power Apps
- Power Automate
- Power Virtual Agent
- AI Builder
- Business Process Automation
- Power Platform
- Release Notes