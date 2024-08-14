Junior Power Platforms Developer – EvdB

  • Delivery of solutions based on an agile methodology (scrum).

  • Adopt the Microsoft best practices for delivery of business process automations.

  • Participate in sprints to delivery minimum viable products (MVPs) to business.

  • Conduct bi-weekly development reviews with business units.

  • Participate in retrospectives to improve development process.

  • Document proposed business solutions.

  • Manage code releases.

  • Compile Release Notes

  • Compile Change Request documentation.

  • Adhere to the Change advisory board standards.

  • Perform developer and user acceptance testing.

  • Perform process profiling and assessment (if needed).

  • Perform after hours support, when required.

  • Development and Support of Microsoft Power platforms solutions:

  • Resolve logged service, incident and problem requests

  • Resolve simple and medium complexity development requests

  • Perform bug fixes across the Microsoft Power Platform developed solutions.

  • Ensuring business continuity with respect to all business activities linked to the power platform automations developed.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification

  • Good understanding of coding principles

  • Knowledge of the software development lifecycle

  • Good understanding of software development

  • Basic knowledge of working in a low code environment

  • VBA Skills

  • Microsoft Power Apps,

  • Microsoft Power Automate,

  • Microsoft Power Virtual Agent and

  • Microsoft AI Builder

Qualifications:

  • Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent

  • Microsoft Power Platform Certification

Desired Skills:

  • Power Apps
  • Power Automate
  • Power Virtual Agent
  • AI Builder
  • Business Process Automation
  • Power Platform
  • Release Notes

