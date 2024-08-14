Lead Analyst Programmer

Are you passionate about calculations and analysis and are you seeking a rewarding career in fiduciary asset management? Do you have strong communication and interpersonal skills? Are you highly organised and adaptable, with a strong ethical base? Then this position is for you!

The Lead Analyst Programmer will be responsible for the maintenance and development of the Data warehouse and providing technical Business Intelligence BI solutions. The Lead Analyst Programmer will also elicit requirements from business users and present technical solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Providing technical expertise and recommendations in assessing new IT software projects and initiatives to support and enhance our existing Microsoft based systems

Designing and writing code, full stack solutions within the agreed standards and sprint governance

Designing software applications, creating detailed architecture diagrams, data models, and user interfaces.

Considering scalability, performance, and security aspects to ensure that the software meets the organization’s needs and adheres to industry standards

Investigating and resolving application functionality related issues and provide first level support and troubleshooting of our systems

Defining and executing Software testing, debugging and deployments

Coordinate application development for multiple projects

Providing assistance and advice to business users in the effective use of applications and information technology

Assisting in the creation of the system design and technical specifications for all new development projects.

Degree, Certification and Experience Requirements:

Sc. Computer Science or IT related tertiary qualification

Strong background in writing SQL in Microsoft SQL Server

Approximately 5+ years’ experience in software development ( using Visual Studio, .Net framework, C#, SQL Server (T_SQL), JavaScript) in a web-based environment

in software development ( in a web-based environment Experience in using InfoStore or similar SQL Warehouse experience (CRITICAL)

Experience in Server and network management

Experience in solutions architecture

Experience in creating Power BI Models

Microsoft Dynamics CRM Exposure will be advantageous

Experience in applying a software architecture approach, which converts software characteristics such as flexibility, scalability, feasibility, reusability and security into a structured solution

Working knowledge of relational databases, web and client-server concepts required.

Desirable Skills:

Experience in the development and implementation of standards, procedures and guidelines to support operational processes

2 – 5 Years related experience with most of it preferably in asset management

Knowledge and practical application of the Charles River system would be advantageous.

Familiarity with Agile development methods and running sprint rituals

Job Type:

Permanent

Workplace Type:

Hybrid

Location:

Western Cape, Cape Town

Experience Level:

Senior

