Learners invited to code for a greener future

Sifiso EdTech has launched its Innovation Challenge 2024, a nationwide coding and robotics competition designed to inspire creativity, critical thinking and technological innovation among learners across South Africa.

This year’s theme, “Sustainable Development and Technological Innovation,” focuses on how robotics and coding can be used to address real-world challenges.

Xoliswa Mahlangu, head of digital learning and technology at Sifiso EdTech, says: “The Innovation Challenge 2024 is a unique opportunity for learners to engage with cutting-edge technology through hands-on projects in coding and robotics.”

The competition is structured around the theme of “Sustainable Development and Technological Innovation”, encouraging learners to create robotic solutions that address key issues such as:

* Renewable Energy: Innovations in harnessing and utilising renewable energy.

* Waste Management: Robotics solutions for improving recycling and waste reduction.

* Water Conservation: Technologies for conserving and managing water resources.

* Smart Cities: Creating systems that contribute to the development of smart, sustainable cities.

* Climate Action: Developing robotic solutions to combat climate change.”

Sifiso EdTech’s Innovation Challenge is open to all South African learners from Grades 4 to 11. The competition is divided into four categories to cater to different academic levels:

* Foundation Phase: Grades 2-3

* Intermediate Phase: Grades 4-6

* Senior Phase: Grades 7-9

* FET Phase: Grades 10-11

Teams must consist of 2 to 4 learners, and participants are encouraged to form diverse teams that can tackle both technical and entrepreneurial aspects of the challenges.

Registration for the Innovation Challenge 2024 is free of charge. Schools can register their teams online on the Sifiso EdTech website before the registration closes 20 August. Teams must submit their projects on 25 August for the 31 August robotics fair.