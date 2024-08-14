Mid-Level Front End Developer (PHP Laravel) (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly driven & passionate Mid-Level Front End Developer is sought by a rapidly growing Digital Marketing Powerhouse where you will play an integral part contributing to the development of new features, fixing bugs and issues, reviewing code from other team members and making a key contribution to the entire development lifecycle. You will be involved from conception to delivery while making every effort to meet the agreed outcomes in order to help the business achieve its strategy in a cost-effective manner. The ideal candidate will need a Degree in Computer Science or related field or relevant industry experience – at least 3+ years with expertise in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, [URL Removed] Tailwind CSS, Webpack, Nuxt & ReactJS. You will also need to be familiar with PHP Laravel, MySQL, Postgres, MongoDB, AWS, GCP, Linux (Ubuntu), Apache, Nginx, PHP-FPM, GitHub, Composer, npm/yarn.

DUTIES:

Work on bespoke web applications, taking direction from both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Take ownership of new feature requests as well as maintain existing ones.

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in Computer Science (or related) or relevant industry experience (3+ Years).

Expert with Frontend languages and tools such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript.

High proficiency with Frontend tools and frameworks such as [URL Removed] Tailwind CSS, Webpack, Nuxt, ReactJS.

Familiarity with Backend languages such as PHP Laravel.

Familiarity with database technology such as MySQL, Postgres, MongoDB and Cloud hosting (AWS, GCP).

Working knowledge of Linux (Ubuntu) and associated hosting software (Apache, Nginx, PHP-FPM).

Working knowledge of GitHub, GitHub pipelines, Composer, npm/yarn Package Managers.

Advantageous –

Previous experience with AWS or Google Cloud platform.

ATTRIBUTES:

You must be able to use your own initiative in order to balance the priorities of the business in a fast-paced environment.

Strong organisational skills and the ability to work alone or in a team.

Excellent communication skills.

Good problem-solving skills.

Strong attention to detail.

