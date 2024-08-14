New MVNO offers more choice, rewards

C-Connect has launched as South Africa’s newest virtual mobile network operator (MVNO).

The prepaid, SIM-only brand leverages C-Cell’s network infrastructure and rewards customers with 10% of their airtime of data purchases with its in-app currency Cha-Chings.

These can be exchanged for lifestyle products and services, including products such as prepaid electricity/water and data, tickets for events, and gaming vouchers.

New subscribers can sign up on the C-Connect app or website to get a SIM delivered to their door or selected pickup point or collect one from an authorised distribution partner. They can complete the full RICA process online without needing to visit a store.

Richard Anderson, chief operating officer of C-Connect, says: “With the South African consumer’s finances under immense pressure, we anticipate strong demand for our MVNO offering. We’re excited to connect consumers with rewards and businesses with new ways to make their customers happy.

“What sets us apart in a competitive market is that we offer people meaningful rewards for buying voice and data, an essential everyone needs. It’s the most rewarding connection for South African cellular subscribers with no fuss and no frills, just a straightforward and simple way to access a world of prepaid services with added benefits. With C-Connect, we’re not just offering connectivity; we’re giving our customers the power to see real rewards from their mobile usage.”