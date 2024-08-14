Procurement System Administrator – Gauteng Kempton Park

This global company is a leading supplier of equipment and tools in the mining and construction industry.

As the Procurement System Administrator, you will be responsible for the administration, configuration, and maintenance of the procurement system(s) used by the organization. This includes ensuring the system’s functionality aligns with business needs, providing technical support to users, managing system updates, and optimizing the system to improve procurement processes.

Responsibilities include

Coordinate and oversee system updates, upgrades, and patches, ensuring minimal disruption to business operations.

Collaborate with vendors or developers for system customization or advanced troubleshooting.

Maintain and manage procurement data within the system, ensuring accuracy and consistency.

Develop and generate reports for procurement analysis, KPIs, and decision-making.

Ensure compliance with data security and privacy standards.

Analyse current procurement processes and identify opportunities for automation or efficiency improvements through the system.

Implement best practices and workflows within the procurement system to streamline operations.

Requirements

Diploma in Business Administration.

2 years’ experience in the procurement department.

Please note that you must be physically and medically fit to work in a mining environment including meeting all customer vaccination requirements.

Our client is an equal opportunity employer.

Desired Skills:

Administration

Procurement

Systems Administration

