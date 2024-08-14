Project Manager

- Direct and manage project execution and development from beginning to end.
- Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders.
- Develop full-scale project plans and associated communications documents.
- Contractual awareness and knowledge in JBCC, FIDIC and NEC contracts.
- Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.
- Liaise with project stakeholders on an ongoing basis.
- Estimate the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals.
- Draft and submit budget proposals and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary.
- Where required, negotiate with other department managers for the acquisition of required personnel from within the company.
- Determine and assess the need for additional staff and / or consultants and make the appropriate recruitments if necessary, during project cycle.
- Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders.
- Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel.
- Health and Safety compliance.
- ISO process compliance.
- Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- hvac
- MEP
About The Employer:
Our client is a leading electro-mechanical Contracting Company