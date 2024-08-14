Project Manager

Aug 14, 2024

Our client is seeking for a Project Manager to join them in the Automotive Industry.

Role and Responsibilities:

  • Establish key customer contracts.
  • Co-ordinate the timing plan and regularly monitor the performance of projects to ensure targets are being achieved.
  • To ensure urgent requests for assistance from the customers are effectively dealt with.
  • Ensure site safety is maintained to comply with current legislation in the absence of site manager.
  • Ensure complete understanding of the scope of supply and company obligations of products prior to commencement.
  • Obtain customer/materials process sign off.
  • Ensure that project risks are promptly identified, reported and managed.
  • Carry out any other duties as reasonably requested by immediate Manager / Director (e/g/ Key Account Role).
  • Contract controlling (budgets, cost-to-complete estimates, schedule tracking)
  • Participate in and contribute to monthly Technical Operations Department

Requirements:

  • National Diploma or Degree in Engineering
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager
  • High degree of computer literacy – Knowledge of Microsoft PC applications (Office, Projects, PowerPoint, Excel & Word)
  • Proven ability to work independently and proactively
  • Planning ability – to manage, implement, validate & produce timing plans for project work
  • Ability to communicate effectively at all levels
  • Work as an individual and part of a team
  • Ability to understand customer requirements and specifications
  • Experience within the Automotive Industry advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • Automotive
  • Communication
  • Engineering
  • Project Management

