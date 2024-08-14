Project Manager
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Technical MEP & HVAC knowledge. Preferably a National Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering Degree.
- 3-5 years direct work experience in MEP or HVAC project management capacity, including all aspects of process development and execution. (Minimum R 35 mil value).
- Solid working knowledge of current Internet technologies.
- Project scheduling skills.
- Demonstrated experience in personnel management.
- Technically competent in all aspects of MS Office.
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Direct and manage project execution and development from beginning to end.
- Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders.
- Develop full-scale project plans and associated communications documents.
- Contractual awareness and knowledge in JBCC, FIDIC and NEC contracts.
- Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.
- Liaise with project stakeholders on an ongoing basis.
- Estimate the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals.
- Draft and submit budget proposals and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary.
- Where required, negotiate with other department managers for the acquisition of required personnel from within the company.
- Determine and assess the need for additional staff and / or consultants and make the appropriate recruitments if necessary, during project cycle.
- Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders.
- Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel.
- Health and Safety compliance.
- ISO process compliance.
- Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team.
- Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.
- Plan and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools.
- Track project milestones and deliverables.
- Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations.
- Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyze results and troubleshoot problem areas.
- Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises and devise contingency plans.
- Define project success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project life cycle.
- Coach, mentor, motivate and supervise project team members and contractors, and influence them to take positive action and accountability for their assigned work.
- Build, develop and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project.
- Conduct project postmortems and create recommendations report in order to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements.
- Develop best practices and tools for project execution and management.
- Control of project financial performance and reporting.
- Project cost, procurement, analysis, appraisal and budgeting.
- Project analysis and clear progress reporting to management as required.
- Coordinate activities and materials procurement and other related activities with the concerned departments.
- Ensuring effective final commissioning and handover.
- Sourcing of materials and equipment within specification and at lowest cost.
- Management, coaching and mentoring of other Project Managers, Site Engineers, Supervisors.
- Ensuring effective programming of drawing requirements.
- Ensuring availability and efficiency of engineering assistance.
- Programming of commissioning requirements.
- Reporting to Senior Managers on project status.
- Ensuring availability of adequate resources to achieve commitments in the short and long term.
- Proving strategic leadership to the KZN/Cape Town team.
General Competencies:
- Persuasive, assertive, encouraging and motivating.
- Ability to elicit co-operation from a wide variety of sources, including upper management, clients, sub-contractors and other departments.
- Ability to defuse tension within project team, should it arise.
- Ability to bring project to successful completion through political sensitivity.
- Strong written and oral communication skills.
- Strong interpersonal skills.
- Adept at conducting research into project-related issues and products.
- Must be able to learn, understand and apply new technologies.
- Customer service skills an asset.
- Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment is crucial.
- Senior management exposure (Management of managers).
- Strategic management experience/knowledge.
Desired Skills:
- MEP
- HVAC