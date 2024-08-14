Project Manager

NEW VACANCY ALERT

Our client operating in the NPO space is looking for a Project Manager, who is a high-performing individual, who is task orientated and has great leadership skills.

They are looking for someone who has the confidence to connect with industry, can lead a team, think on their feet, while still having a heart for development.

This role is based in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

Proven track record of at least 5 years in a project management role, including managing a team.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in youth development.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience gained at a senior leadership level in the education or NPO sector.

Valid driver’s license with own reliable transport.

Proven track record in working effectively with a diverse range of donors, i.e., corporate, philanthropy, independent trusts, global institutions. Own network of national or international donors is an advantage.

Proven relevant experience managing people, mentoring and coaching team members.

High degree of computer and financial literacy, advanced Excel.

Strong presentation skills.

Results-oriented, strategic thinker and planner.

Excellent time management skills.

Ability to work in a collaborative way: Provide options and decide collaboratively.

Ability to multitask and prioritise multiple activities.

Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact in a professional manner.

Extensive experience in high-level communications – including, but not limited to, internal written and verbal communication, and external stakeholder and media engagement.

A strong ability in business and marketing.

A keen interest in leadership and mentoring of youth and staff.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Operations:

Ensure effective implementation of decisions of the Director and Board.

Ensure the immediate and broader business environment is constantly assessed to identify micro and macro issues impacting (or likely to impact) the organisation and inform the Director thereof.

Manage the provision of administrative support to the Board and Exco Committees.

Act as a professional advisor to the Director on all aspects of the organisation’s activities and delegate as appropriate to relevant staff.

Plan, direct, control and monitor operational activities of the organisation to ensure effective performance against approved strategic objectives of the Organisation.

Oversee programme management and guidance and special projects.

Manage and work closely with staff to ensure smooth role out of all operations, planning, documentation and event co-ordination.

Updating Director about any deviations, dangers and risks to organisation.

Daily reporting on responsibilities to Director.

Partnership development and relationship management.

Management of key strategic projects.

Guide and support student management and retention.

Ensure the alignment of the Organisation’s strategy planning and development to the Budget / Expenditure Framework and other relevant legislative requirements, government programmes and plans.

Monitor and review strategic plans consistently and take corrective measures to keep plans on track in light of new challenges.

Oversee and ensure the effective communication of the organisation’s vision, mission and strategies to staff members.

Manage staff iro KPI’s.

Drive excellent results and deliver core business strategy and objectives aligned to the organisation’s business plan and approved budgets.

Board report writing and management.

Stakeholder Engagement:

Grow stakeholders strategically in line with the objectives of the organisation.

Build and maintain relations with stakeholders through regular feedback and scope opportunities for involvement.

Coordinate stakeholders and donor-related activities, including donor liaison, in close cooperation with the Director.

Developing and initiating strategies to ensure donor retention.

Drafting and managing the submission of funding proposals where necessary.

Providing advice on different donor reporting and governance requirements.

Providing support for meetings with donors, such as documentation, notes, follow ups.

Meet new business targets.

Legal, financial and reporting aspects of donor contract management.

Managing the preparation and timely submission of progress and project reports to donors.

New Ventures:

Work closely with the Director around creation of ideas, budgets, funding, support and implementation of new projects.

Ensure the smooth operational implementation of new projects, programmes and activities.

New Business Development: Present and sign-up strategic partnerships to the programme.

General Leadership:

To be known, visible and of professional conduct when active in your work at all times, e.g. dress code, friendly and helpful, etc.

To uphold the standards, policies and procedures of the organisation.

Maintain the vision of the Company and leading the programme co-ordinators and staff to implement the vision in an agile, yet sustainable and economically prudent fashion.

Ensure alignment of strategy amongst employees, students and stakeholders.

To encourage and maintain open and efficient lines of communications with all staff and relevant stakeholders, both verbal and written.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

youth development

NPO

Operations

stakeholder engagement

management

kpi

Learn more/Apply for this position