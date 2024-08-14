Our client is seeking for a Project Manager to join them in the Automotive Industry.
Role and Responsibilities:
- Establish key customer contracts.
- Co-ordinate the timing plan and regularly monitor the performance of projects to ensure targets are being achieved.
- To ensure urgent requests for assistance from the customers are effectively dealt with.
- Ensure site safety is maintained to comply with current legislation in the absence of site manager.
- Ensure complete understanding of the scope of supply and company obligations of products prior to commencement.
- Obtain customer/materials process sign off.
- Ensure that project risks are promptly identified, reported and managed.
- Carry out any other duties as reasonably requested by immediate Manager / Director (e/g/ Key Account Role).
- Contract controlling (budgets, cost-to-complete estimates, schedule tracking)
- Participate in and contribute to monthly Technical Operations Department
Requirements:
- National Diploma or Degree in Engineering
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager
- High degree of computer literacy – Knowledge of Microsoft PC applications (Office, Projects, PowerPoint, Excel & Word)
- Proven ability to work independently and proactively
- Planning ability – to manage, implement, validate & produce timing plans for project work
- Ability to communicate effectively at all levels
- Work as an individual and part of a team
- Ability to understand customer requirements and specifications
- Experience within the Automotive Industry advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Automotive
- Communication
- Engineering
- Project Management