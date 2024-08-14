Project Manager

To successfully introduce and manage change into the business from project initiation through to project closure, by applying the RCS Strategic Project Office methodology.

Project Manager – 12 Month Contract

Minimum Requirements:



Commercial/ Administration degree

Business Analysis diploma (Optional)

Project Management Diploma (Optional)

Exposure to the financial service industry

A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Project Manager

Responsibilities:

Support the business through the continuous review of challenges and ideas to ensure the correct projects are added to the roadmap and executed on.

Co-ordinate project to accomplish the project objectives (delivery on time, within budget and as per requirements and the project sponsor and business owner’s expectations.)

This might involve the management of multiple projects within medium to high complexity

Responsible for facilitating the delivery of the full project scope by following the Strategic Project Office methodology

Responsible for adherence to the governance requirements of the PM methodology

Responsible for the most effective utilization of resources within a delivery portfolio (resource coordination)

Responsible for effective Risk and Issue Management

On-going stakeholder management & communication (Acts as single point of contact throughout the project)

Where necessary, evaluate team member and project resources by identifying strengths and areas of development

Practice the Strategic Project Office methodology

Assess and advise on an ongoing basis how the Strategic Project Office methodology should be enhanced based on specific project feedback

Promote the methodology through the RCS group

Business Transition Management, i.e. ensure that business change as a result of the relevant project(s) is managed in

such a way that the disruption to the business is kept to a minimum.

This is facilitated by the following:

Stakeholder analysis, Project structure and team agreed and contracted, Communication plan, Implementation

approach incorporating activities that have direct impact on end users, e.g. testing, training and actual implementation taking cognizance of the environment, etc.

Develops and maintains strong relationship networks

Performs the relevant controls within their own or other portfolios as required

Desired Skills:

Project

Manager

Metheodology

