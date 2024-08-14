Project Manager – Eastern Cape Gqebera

NEW VACANCY ALERT
Our client operating in the NPO space is looking for a Project Manager, who is a high-performing individual, who is task orientated and has great leadership skills.
They are looking for someone who has the confidence to connect with industry, can lead a team, think on their feet, while still having a heart for development.
This role is based in Port Elizabeth.
Requirements:
- Proven track record of at least 5 years in a project management role, including managing a team.
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in youth development.
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience gained at a senior leadership level in the education or NPO sector.
- Valid driver’s license with own reliable transport.
- Proven track record in working effectively with a diverse range of donors, i.e., corporate, philanthropy, independent trusts, global institutions. Own network of national or international donors is an advantage.
- Proven relevant experience managing people, mentoring and coaching team members.
- High degree of computer and financial literacy, advanced Excel.
- Strong presentation skills.
- Results-oriented, strategic thinker and planner.
- Excellent time management skills.
- Ability to work in a collaborative way: Provide options and decide collaboratively.
- Ability to multitask and prioritise multiple activities.
- Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact in a professional manner.
- Extensive experience in high-level communications – including, but not limited to, internal written and verbal communication, and external stakeholder and media engagement.
- A strong ability in business and marketing.
- A keen interest in leadership and mentoring of youth and staff.
Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
Operations:
- Ensure effective implementation of decisions of the Director and Board.
- Ensure the immediate and broader business environment is constantly assessed to identify micro and macro issues impacting (or likely to impact) the organisation and inform the Director thereof.
- Manage the provision of administrative support to the Board and Exco Committees.
- Act as a professional advisor to the Director on all aspects of the organisation’s activities and delegate as appropriate to relevant staff.
- Plan, direct, control and monitor operational activities of the organisation to ensure effective performance against approved strategic objectives of the Organisation.
- Oversee programme management and guidance and special projects.
- Manage and work closely with staff to ensure smooth role out of all operations, planning, documentation and event co-ordination.
- Updating Director about any deviations, dangers and risks to organisation.
- Daily reporting on responsibilities to Director.
- Partnership development and relationship management.
- Management of key strategic projects.
- Guide and support student management and retention.
- Ensure the alignment of the Organisation’s strategy planning and development to the Budget / Expenditure Framework and other relevant legislative requirements, government programmes and plans.
- Monitor and review strategic plans consistently and take corrective measures to keep plans on track in light of new challenges.
- Oversee and ensure the effective communication of the organisation’s vision, mission and strategies to staff members.
- Manage staff iro KPI’s.
- Drive excellent results and deliver core business strategy and objectives aligned to the organisation’s business plan and approved budgets.
- Board report writing and management.
Stakeholder Engagement:
- Grow stakeholders strategically in line with the objectives of the organisation.
- Build and maintain relations with stakeholders through regular feedback and scope opportunities for involvement.
- Coordinate stakeholders and donor-related activities, including donor liaison, in close cooperation with the Director.
- Developing and initiating strategies to ensure donor retention.
- Drafting and managing the submission of funding proposals where necessary.
- Providing advice on different donor reporting and governance requirements.
- Providing support for meetings with donors, such as documentation, notes, follow ups.
- Meet new business targets.
- Legal, financial and reporting aspects of donor contract management.
- Managing the preparation and timely submission of progress and project reports to donors.
New Ventures:
- Work closely with the Director around creation of ideas, budgets, funding, support and implementation of new projects.
- Ensure the smooth operational implementation of new projects, programmes and activities.
- New Business Development: Present and sign-up strategic partnerships to the programme.
General Leadership:
- To be known, visible and of professional conduct when active in your work at all times, e.g. dress code, friendly and helpful, etc.
- To uphold the standards, policies and procedures of the organisation.
- Maintain the vision of the Company and leading the programme co-ordinators and staff to implement the vision in an agile, yet sustainable and economically prudent fashion.
- Ensure alignment of strategy amongst employees, students and stakeholders.
- To encourage and maintain open and efficient lines of communications with all staff and relevant stakeholders, both verbal and written.
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- youth development
- NPO
- Operations
- stakeholder engagement
- management
- kpi