Project Manager – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Aug 14, 2024

NEW VACANCY ALERT

Our client operating in the NPO space is looking for a Project Manager, who is a high-performing individual, who is task orientated and has great leadership skills.

They are looking for someone who has the confidence to connect with industry, can lead a team, think on their feet, while still having a heart for development.

This role is based in Port Elizabeth.
Requirements:

  • Proven track record of at least 5 years in a project management role, including managing a team.
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in youth development.
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience gained at a senior leadership level in the education or NPO sector.
  • Valid driver’s license with own reliable transport.
  • Proven track record in working effectively with a diverse range of donors, i.e., corporate, philanthropy, independent trusts, global institutions. Own network of national or international donors is an advantage.
  • Proven relevant experience managing people, mentoring and coaching team members.
  • High degree of computer and financial literacy, advanced Excel.
  • Strong presentation skills.
  • Results-oriented, strategic thinker and planner.
  • Excellent time management skills.
  • Ability to work in a collaborative way: Provide options and decide collaboratively.
  • Ability to multitask and prioritise multiple activities.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact in a professional manner.
  • Extensive experience in high-level communications – including, but not limited to, internal written and verbal communication, and external stakeholder and media engagement.
  • A strong ability in business and marketing.
  • A keen interest in leadership and mentoring of youth and staff.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
Operations:

  • Ensure effective implementation of decisions of the Director and Board.
  • Ensure the immediate and broader business environment is constantly assessed to identify micro and macro issues impacting (or likely to impact) the organisation and inform the Director thereof.
  • Manage the provision of administrative support to the Board and Exco Committees.
  • Act as a professional advisor to the Director on all aspects of the organisation’s activities and delegate as appropriate to relevant staff.
  • Plan, direct, control and monitor operational activities of the organisation to ensure effective performance against approved strategic objectives of the Organisation.
  • Oversee programme management and guidance and special projects.
  • Manage and work closely with staff to ensure smooth role out of all operations, planning, documentation and event co-ordination.
  • Updating Director about any deviations, dangers and risks to organisation.
  • Daily reporting on responsibilities to Director.
  • Partnership development and relationship management.
  • Management of key strategic projects.
  • Guide and support student management and retention.
  • Ensure the alignment of the Organisation’s strategy planning and development to the Budget / Expenditure Framework and other relevant legislative requirements, government programmes and plans.
  • Monitor and review strategic plans consistently and take corrective measures to keep plans on track in light of new challenges.
  • Oversee and ensure the effective communication of the organisation’s vision, mission and strategies to staff members.
  • Manage staff iro KPI’s.
  • Drive excellent results and deliver core business strategy and objectives aligned to the organisation’s business plan and approved budgets.
  • Board report writing and management.

Stakeholder Engagement:

  • Grow stakeholders strategically in line with the objectives of the organisation.
  • Build and maintain relations with stakeholders through regular feedback and scope opportunities for involvement.
  • Coordinate stakeholders and donor-related activities, including donor liaison, in close cooperation with the Director.
  • Developing and initiating strategies to ensure donor retention.
  • Drafting and managing the submission of funding proposals where necessary.
  • Providing advice on different donor reporting and governance requirements.
  • Providing support for meetings with donors, such as documentation, notes, follow ups.
  • Meet new business targets.
  • Legal, financial and reporting aspects of donor contract management.
  • Managing the preparation and timely submission of progress and project reports to donors.

New Ventures:

  • Work closely with the Director around creation of ideas, budgets, funding, support and implementation of new projects.
  • Ensure the smooth operational implementation of new projects, programmes and activities.
  • New Business Development: Present and sign-up strategic partnerships to the programme.

General Leadership:

  • To be known, visible and of professional conduct when active in your work at all times, e.g. dress code, friendly and helpful, etc.
  • To uphold the standards, policies and procedures of the organisation.
  • Maintain the vision of the Company and leading the programme co-ordinators and staff to implement the vision in an agile, yet sustainable and economically prudent fashion.
  • Ensure alignment of strategy amongst employees, students and stakeholders.
  • To encourage and maintain open and efficient lines of communications with all staff and relevant stakeholders, both verbal and written.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • youth development
  • NPO
  • Operations
  • stakeholder engagement
  • management
  • kpi

Learn more/Apply for this position