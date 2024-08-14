Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is seeking for a Project Manager to join them in the Automotive Industry.

Role and Responsibilities:

Establish key customer contracts.

Co-ordinate the timing plan and regularly monitor the performance of projects to ensure targets are being achieved.

To ensure urgent requests for assistance from the customers are effectively dealt with.

Ensure site safety is maintained to comply with current legislation in the absence of site manager.

Ensure complete understanding of the scope of supply and company obligations of products prior to commencement.

Obtain customer/materials process sign off.

Ensure that project risks are promptly identified, reported and managed.

Carry out any other duties as reasonably requested by immediate Manager / Director (e/g/ Key Account Role).

Contract controlling (budgets, cost-to-complete estimates, schedule tracking)

Participate in and contribute to monthly Technical Operations Department

Requirements:

National Diploma or Degree in Engineering

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager

High degree of computer literacy – Knowledge of Microsoft PC applications (Office, Projects, PowerPoint, Excel & Word)

Proven ability to work independently and proactively

Planning ability – to manage, implement, validate & produce timing plans for project work

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels

Work as an individual and part of a team

Ability to understand customer requirements and specifications

Experience within the Automotive Industry advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Automotive

Communication

Engineering

Project Management

