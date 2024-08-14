Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

To successfully introduce and manage change into the business from project initiation through to project closure, by applying the RCS Strategic Project Office methodology.
Project Manager – 12 Month Contract
Minimum Requirements:
- Commercial/ Administration degree
- Business Analysis diploma (Optional)
- Project Management Diploma (Optional)
- Exposure to the financial service industry
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Project Manager
Responsibilities:
- Support the business through the continuous review of challenges and ideas to ensure the correct projects are added to the roadmap and executed on.
- Co-ordinate project to accomplish the project objectives (delivery on time, within budget and as per requirements and the project sponsor and business owner’s expectations.)
- This might involve the management of multiple projects within medium to high complexity
- Responsible for facilitating the delivery of the full project scope by following the Strategic Project Office methodology
- Responsible for adherence to the governance requirements of the PM methodology
- Responsible for the most effective utilization of resources within a delivery portfolio (resource coordination)
- Responsible for effective Risk and Issue Management
- On-going stakeholder management & communication (Acts as single point of contact throughout the project)
- Where necessary, evaluate team member and project resources by identifying strengths and areas of development
- Practice the Strategic Project Office methodology
- Assess and advise on an ongoing basis how the Strategic Project Office methodology should be enhanced based on specific project feedback
- Promote the methodology through the RCS group
- Business Transition Management, i.e. ensure that business change as a result of the relevant project(s) is managed in
- such a way that the disruption to the business is kept to a minimum.
- This is facilitated by the following:
- Stakeholder analysis, Project structure and team agreed and contracted, Communication plan, Implementation
- approach incorporating activities that have direct impact on end users, e.g. testing, training and actual implementation taking cognizance of the environment, etc.
- Develops and maintains strong relationship networks
- Performs the relevant controls within their own or other portfolios as required
Desired Skills:
- Project
- Manager
- Metheodology