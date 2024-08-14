Project Manager – Western Cape Muizenberg

Aug 14, 2024

  • Direct and manage project execution and development from beginning to end.
  • Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders.
  • Develop full-scale project plans and associated communications documents.
  • Contractual awareness and knowledge in JBCC, FIDIC and NEC contracts.
  • Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.
  • Liaise with project stakeholders on an ongoing basis.
  • Estimate the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals.
  • Draft and submit budget proposals and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary.
  • Where required, negotiate with other department managers for the acquisition of required personnel from within the company.
  • Determine and assess the need for additional staff and / or consultants and make the appropriate recruitments if necessary, during project cycle.
  • Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders.
  • Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel.
  • Health and Safety compliance.
  • ISO process compliance.
  • Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • hvac
  • MEP

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading electro-mechanical Contracting Company

