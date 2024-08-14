SAP Authorisations Consultant (Expert) – 0056 – Gauteng Pretoria

Senior Certified SAP Authorisations Consultant with 10 yrs+ experience, functional knowledge of SAP EWM / SD / WM & MM Modules and ABAP Debugging required for a reputable global company

SAP ERP Authorisations

SAP BW Authorisations

SAP GRC

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Problem solving skills

ITPM Agile 2.0

Confluence

Agile Working Model

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.

Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests, System Integration security tests including recording of results and change management (transport) activities.

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

Planning of go live milestones, planning, preparation and execution of migration, cutover and Go-Live as well as post Go-Live support activities.

Send CV to: [Email Address Removed]

