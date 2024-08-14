SAP Authorisations Consultant (Expert) – 0056 – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 14, 2024

Senior Certified SAP Authorisations Consultant with 10 yrs+ experience, functional knowledge of SAP EWM / SD / WM & MM Modules and ABAP Debugging required for a reputable global company

  • SAP ERP Authorisations
  • SAP BW Authorisations
  • SAP GRC
  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
  • Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Problem solving skills
  • ITPM Agile 2.0
  • Confluence
  • Agile Working Model
  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.
  • Executing the required changes through configuration.
  • Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.
  • Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests, System Integration security tests including recording of results and change management (transport) activities.
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
  • Planning of go live milestones, planning, preparation and execution of migration, cutover and Go-Live as well as post Go-Live support activities.

Send CV to: [Email Address Removed]

