SAP Authorisations Consultant (Expert) – 0056

Senior Certified SAP Authorisations Consultant with 10 yrs+ experience, functional knowledge of SAP EWM / SD / WM & MM Modules and ABAP Debugging required for a reputable global company
- SAP ERP Authorisations
- SAP BW Authorisations
- SAP GRC
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
- Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Problem solving skills
- ITPM Agile 2.0
- Confluence
- Agile Working Model
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.
- Executing the required changes through configuration.
- Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.
- Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests, System Integration security tests including recording of results and change management (transport) activities.
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
- Planning of go live milestones, planning, preparation and execution of migration, cutover and Go-Live as well as post Go-Live support activities.
Send CV to:
Desired Skills:
- ABAP Debugging
- SAP EWM
- SAP SD