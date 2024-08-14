We are seeking a Senior Linux Engineer who possesses strong analytical skills, in-depth knowledge of Linux systems, and experience with various tools and technologies associated with system administration.
What You’ll Do:
- Provide specialist input to business plans and budgets, ensuring projects align with the organization’s strategy.
- Collaborate with engineers to design cost-effective, reusable solutions that are quick to market.
- Manage project objectives, financial expenditure, and mitigate risks related to system outages.
- Handle capital expenditure on projects, ensuring accurate pricing and adherence to budget.
- Identify and implement optimizations in Linux compute and storage infrastructure for high performance and availability.
- Perform trade-off analyses of technologies, ensuring they align with enterprise architecture and business goals.
Stakeholder Relationship Management:
- Maintain strategic relationships with software and hardware vendors, staying informed on updates and leveraging vendor knowledge.
- Build relationships with key stakeholders, including architects, operational teams, and business units, ensuring design solutions meet their needs.
- Engage with industry networks, attending conferences, and training to stay current and influential.
Process Management:
- Manage delivery against strategic architectural roadmaps and SLAs, and monitor risks to ensure resilient solutions.
- Provide 3rd Level BAU support, write functional requirement documents, and ensure consistent application of architecture principles and standards.
- Document and maintain current and future state designs for Linux infrastructure, ensuring operational readiness and alignment with processes.
- Conduct market research and compute analysis, collaborate on critical IT projects, and take leadership roles in infrastructure projects.
- Ensure disaster recovery and business continuity planning are integrated into solution designs.
Self-Management:
- Enhance personal and professional growth, stay updated on emerging technologies, and share knowledge with the team.
- Apply thought leadership in Linux platforms and adhere to industry best practices.
Transformation and Innovation Contribution:
- Research, develop, and implement innovative ideas and solutions that contribute to organizational success.
Your Expertise:
- 10 years of IT working experience including 5 years in an engineering and solution design role within a complex multi-vendor compute and storage environment
or similar
- Must have:
- Lead, Design, and Implementation of Linux Systems/environments.
- Must provide input to high-level designs.
- Good Hardware and Networking skills.
- Good experience with Virtual and Physical Server environments.
- Vendor Management.
- Must set up new environments and Linux Machines.
- Experience with RedHat products.
- Linux Certificates beneficial
Qualifications Required:
- Honours in Computer Science, Certified Linux Engineer
- Preferred qualification:
- Honours, Masters in Business Management
- Linux Certificates beneficial
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position:
- Location: Sandton – Hybrid (once a week)
- Standby and overtime: Rotation every 2nd week
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery