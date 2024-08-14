Senior Linux Engineer

Aug 14, 2024

We are seeking a Senior Linux Engineer who possesses strong analytical skills, in-depth knowledge of Linux systems, and experience with various tools and technologies associated with system administration.

What You’ll Do:

  • Provide specialist input to business plans and budgets, ensuring projects align with the organization’s strategy.

  • Collaborate with engineers to design cost-effective, reusable solutions that are quick to market.

  • Manage project objectives, financial expenditure, and mitigate risks related to system outages.

  • Handle capital expenditure on projects, ensuring accurate pricing and adherence to budget.

  • Identify and implement optimizations in Linux compute and storage infrastructure for high performance and availability.

  • Perform trade-off analyses of technologies, ensuring they align with enterprise architecture and business goals.

Stakeholder Relationship Management:

  • Maintain strategic relationships with software and hardware vendors, staying informed on updates and leveraging vendor knowledge.

  • Build relationships with key stakeholders, including architects, operational teams, and business units, ensuring design solutions meet their needs.

  • Engage with industry networks, attending conferences, and training to stay current and influential.

Process Management:

  • Manage delivery against strategic architectural roadmaps and SLAs, and monitor risks to ensure resilient solutions.

  • Provide 3rd Level BAU support, write functional requirement documents, and ensure consistent application of architecture principles and standards.

  • Document and maintain current and future state designs for Linux infrastructure, ensuring operational readiness and alignment with processes.

  • Conduct market research and compute analysis, collaborate on critical IT projects, and take leadership roles in infrastructure projects.

  • Ensure disaster recovery and business continuity planning are integrated into solution designs.

Self-Management:

  • Enhance personal and professional growth, stay updated on emerging technologies, and share knowledge with the team.

  • Apply thought leadership in Linux platforms and adhere to industry best practices.

Transformation and Innovation Contribution:

  • Research, develop, and implement innovative ideas and solutions that contribute to organizational success.

Your Expertise:

  • 10 years of IT working experience including 5 years in an engineering and solution design role within a complex multi-vendor compute and storage environment
    or similar

  • Must have:

    • Lead, Design, and Implementation of Linux Systems/environments.

    • Must provide input to high-level designs.

    • Good Hardware and Networking skills.

    • Good experience with Virtual and Physical Server environments.

    • Vendor Management.

    • Must set up new environments and Linux Machines.

    • Experience with RedHat products.

    • Linux Certificates beneficial

Qualifications Required:

  • Honours in Computer Science, Certified Linux Engineer

  • Preferred qualification:

    • Honours, Masters in Business Management

    • Linux Certificates beneficial

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent Position:

  • Location: Sandton – Hybrid (once a week)

  • Standby and overtime: Rotation every 2nd week

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

