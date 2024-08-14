Senior Linux Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

We are seeking a Senior Linux Engineer who possesses strong analytical skills, in-depth knowledge of Linux systems, and experience with various tools and technologies associated with system administration.

What You’ll Do:

Provide specialist input to business plans and budgets, ensuring projects align with the organization’s strategy.

Collaborate with engineers to design cost-effective, reusable solutions that are quick to market.

Manage project objectives, financial expenditure, and mitigate risks related to system outages.

Handle capital expenditure on projects, ensuring accurate pricing and adherence to budget.

Identify and implement optimizations in Linux compute and storage infrastructure for high performance and availability.

Perform trade-off analyses of technologies, ensuring they align with enterprise architecture and business goals.

Stakeholder Relationship Management:

Maintain strategic relationships with software and hardware vendors, staying informed on updates and leveraging vendor knowledge.

Build relationships with key stakeholders, including architects, operational teams, and business units, ensuring design solutions meet their needs.

Engage with industry networks, attending conferences, and training to stay current and influential.

Process Management:

Manage delivery against strategic architectural roadmaps and SLAs, and monitor risks to ensure resilient solutions.

Provide 3rd Level BAU support, write functional requirement documents, and ensure consistent application of architecture principles and standards.

Document and maintain current and future state designs for Linux infrastructure, ensuring operational readiness and alignment with processes.

Conduct market research and compute analysis, collaborate on critical IT projects, and take leadership roles in infrastructure projects.

Ensure disaster recovery and business continuity planning are integrated into solution designs.

Self-Management:

Enhance personal and professional growth, stay updated on emerging technologies, and share knowledge with the team.

Apply thought leadership in Linux platforms and adhere to industry best practices.

Transformation and Innovation Contribution:

Research, develop, and implement innovative ideas and solutions that contribute to organizational success.

Your Expertise:

10 years of IT working experience including 5 years in an engineering and solution design role within a complex multi-vendor compute and storage environment

or similar



or similar Must have : Lead, Design, and Implementation of Linux Systems/environments. Must provide input to high-level designs. Good Hardware and Networking skills. Good experience with Virtual and Physical Server environments. Vendor Management. Must set up new environments and Linux Machines. Experience with RedHat products. Linux Certificates beneficial



Qualifications Required:

Honours in Computer Science, Certified Linux Engineer

Preferred qualification : Honours, Masters in Business Management Linux Certificates beneficial



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position:

Location: Sandton – Hybrid (once a week)

Standby and overtime: Rotation every 2nd week



Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

