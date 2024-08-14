Senior .NET Developer – Western Cape Rondebosch

We are looking for a Senior Software Developer who is passionate about technology to join our Technical Consulting team. Please note that this is a hybrid position so you would need to be Cape Town based.

Our projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. Our local and international clients come from various industries,including financial and insurance, retail, media and supply chain.

Main Responsibilities will include:

Technical architectural design

Develop and document design, source code and technical architecture

Maintain and manage existing source code

Design, develop and implement solutions to users’ needs and requirements

Review and improve code

Run tests and fix bugs

Coordinate with architects and business analysts to determine functionalities

Develop technical solutions to complex business problems

Design and develop technical solutions for enterprise-level projects

Design and develop data analysis solutions

Design and develop logical and physical data models that meet application requirements

Design and develop continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines

Qualifications and Experience required

Relevant 3/4-year degree or diploma (Honours or postgrad preferred), or have comparablepractical experience

A minimum of 5 or more years’ experience building custom, web-based applications in .NET/C#, Microsoft SQL Server MVC, Entity Framework

Web Services (Microsoft WCF and Web API)

Knowledge and understanding of Design Patterns

Git Source Control

Agile & Test-Driven development experience

Have spun up a project or solution from beginning to end

You are T-shaped – you possess broad general knowledge of the development landscape,

and deep knowledge of your area of expertise

You are a polyglot – you possess a strong multi-language toolbox and know how to apply

these effectively to the software you are developing

Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience an advantage

Exposure to Machine Learning and Generative AI an advantage

Financial or Law industry exposure an advantage

Desirable, but not Essential:

Experience with Microsoft Dataverse / Dynamics / PowerApps

Experience with React

Experience with cloud technologies

Desired Skills:

C#.Net Development

.Net

MVC

SQL

wcf

ASP.NET Web API

MVC Development

