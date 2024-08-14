Senior RPG Developer (bank)

Permanent role at a big 4 bank
- Collaborate with other developers in the design and planning of application code to meet the business users’ requirements
- Ensure adherence to code standards and the development process, providing assistance to fellow developers
- Plan and implement effective development solutions, meeting specified requirements and deadlines
- Stay informed about industry standards and incorporate best practices into development processes
- Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archive test results
- Develop System/Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs, being accountable for their completion
- Analyze and resolve complex system issues in collaboration with end-users and other IT support staff
- Write technical specifications based on functional requirements
- Translate functional requirements into design specifications, following established development standards
- Occasional standby and production support may be required
Minimum 8 – 10 years RPG experience
Desired Skills:
- RPG
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
About The Employer:
big 4 bank