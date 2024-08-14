Senior RPG Developer (bank)

Aug 14, 2024

Permanent role at a big 4 bank

  • Collaborate with other developers in the design and planning of application code to meet the business users’ requirements
  • Ensure adherence to code standards and the development process, providing assistance to fellow developers
  • Plan and implement effective development solutions, meeting specified requirements and deadlines
  • Stay informed about industry standards and incorporate best practices into development processes
  • Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archive test results
  • Develop System/Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs, being accountable for their completion
  • Analyze and resolve complex system issues in collaboration with end-users and other IT support staff
  • Write technical specifications based on functional requirements
  • Translate functional requirements into design specifications, following established development standards
  • Occasional standby and production support may be required

Minimum 8 – 10 years RPG experience

Desired Skills:

  • RPG

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

About The Employer:

big 4 bank

Learn more/Apply for this position