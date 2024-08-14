Senior SAP Specialist – Rosslyn – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 14, 2024

SAP Specialist with SAP S/4 HANA Transformation & Integration and Cloud Infrastructure solutions required for a reputable global company based in Pretoria

  • Expert knowledge in SAP S/4 HANA Transformation & Integration and Cloud infrastructure solutions
  • Extensive experience SAP UI5, SAP FIORI, SAP BTP Tools, SAP Cloud Integration & Business Application Tools.
  • Experience in Enhanced SAP Change and Transport System (CTS+).
  • Knowledge and experience in ABAP, Eclipse, GitHub, API’s (SDK Tools), KAFKA connections
  • Expertise in dealing with complex build environments and continuous integration.
  • Migration / Conversion from SAP ECC 6 to S4/HANA experience.
  • Completion of required IT documentation.
  • Experience in dealing with complex build environments and continuous integration

Desired Skills:

  • SAP S/4 HANA
  • SAP UI5
  • SAP FIORI
  • SAP Cloud integration

