Senior SAP Specialist – Rosslyn

SAP Specialist with SAP S/4 HANA Transformation & Integration and Cloud Infrastructure solutions required for a reputable global company based in Pretoria
- Expert knowledge in SAP S/4 HANA Transformation & Integration and Cloud infrastructure solutions
- Extensive experience SAP UI5, SAP FIORI, SAP BTP Tools, SAP Cloud Integration & Business Application Tools.
- Experience in Enhanced SAP Change and Transport System (CTS+).
- Knowledge and experience in ABAP, Eclipse, GitHub, API’s (SDK Tools), KAFKA connections
- Expertise in dealing with complex build environments and continuous integration.
- Migration / Conversion from SAP ECC 6 to S4/HANA experience.
- Completion of required IT documentation.
