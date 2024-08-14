Senior SAP Specialist – Rosslyn

SAP Specialist with SAP S/4 HANA Transformation & Integration and Cloud Infrastructure solutions required for a reputable global company based in Pretoria

Expert knowledge in SAP S/4 HANA Transformation & Integration and Cloud infrastructure solutions

Extensive experience SAP UI5, SAP FIORI, SAP BTP Tools, SAP Cloud Integration & Business Application Tools.

Experience in Enhanced SAP Change and Transport System (CTS+).

Knowledge and experience in ABAP, Eclipse, GitHub, API’s (SDK Tools), KAFKA connections

Expertise in dealing with complex build environments and continuous integration.

Migration / Conversion from SAP ECC 6 to S4/HANA experience.

Completion of required IT documentation.

Experience in dealing with complex build environments and continuous integration

Please send CV to: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

SAP S/4 HANA

SAP UI5

SAP FIORI

SAP Cloud integration

Learn more/Apply for this position