Senior SQL Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client is on the hunt for an experienced Senior SQL Developer with a robust background in Microsoft SQL technologies and a keen expertise in financial data reporting and analytics. In this role, you’ll collaborate closely with their finance team to grasp their reporting requirements and craft customized BI solutions. (Perm based in Pretoria on site with option to move to Hybrid)

The perfect candidate will bring a wealth of experience in SQL Development, BI Development, ETL, Analysis Services, and data warehousing within a Microsoft framework. If you’re ready to make a significant impact, we want to hear from you!

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience in a similar role.

5+ years of experience in SQL development within a Microsoft environment.

Profound knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server, Power BI, T-SQL, SSIS, SSAS, and SSRS.

Proven experience in BI development and data warehousing with a focus on financial data.

Strong analytical skills and ability to translate financial reporting needs into technical solutions.

Certifications in Microsoft SQL Server or Power BI.

Experience with financial systems and understanding their data and reporting frameworks.

Knowledge of financial principles and terminologies.

Duties and Responsibilities:



SQL Development

Financial Reporting and Analytics

BI Development

ETL and Data Integration

Analysis Services and Data Warehousing

Collaboration and Solution Design: Collaborate extensively with the financial department to identify and clarify reporting needs and objectives

Desired Skills:

SQL developer

BI development

data warehousing

financial reporting

microsoft

analysis

ETL

