Senior Web Developer (WordPress, WooCommerce, JavaScript, TypeScript) (JHB Onsite) – Gauteng Randburg

ENVIRONMENT:

IMPLEMENT functional requirements into successful Front-end and Back-end development, ensuring high performance and responsiveness, and aesthetic appeal as the next Senior Web Developer sought by a Joburg Brand Management Specialist. You will play a crucial role in translating clients’ ideas into practical solutions, ensuring optimal website performance, and contributing to the overall success of combined projects. The ideal candidate will require a BSc. Degree in Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification with at least 5 years relevant work experience including working knowledge of WordPress, WooCommerce, JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS & HTML. You will also need experience with Google Ads and other online advertising platforms and a keen eye for aesthetics with a focus on UX/UI deliverables.

DUTIES:

Translate concepts into wireframes and document functional requirements.

Implement functional requirements into successful Front-end and Back-end development, ensuring high performance and responsiveness, and aesthetic appeal.

Manage and maintain existing WordPress sites, including updates and troubleshooting.

Manage and maintain dedicated server with clients’ domains.

Drive innovation through continuous professional development in the role by keeping up to date with industry changes.

Drive SEO best practice with all clients proactively.

Manage and implement incoming client requests for updates and changes.

Comply to and conform with the web style guide as determined by the client and ensure new pages are published according to specification.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant University Degree e.g. BSc. Computer Science.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5 years relevant work experience.

Working knowledge of WordPress, WooCommerce, JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS, HTML is essential.

Experience with and knowledge of Google Ads and other online advertising platforms.

Good eye for aesthetics with focus remaining on a UX/UI deliverables.

ATTRIBUTES:

Demonstrated ability to provide technical leadership and guidance together with fostering a collaborative team environment.

Strong problem-solving skills with a focus on delivering high-quality solutions that meet business objectives.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to effectively communicate complex technical concepts to diverse audiences.

A commitment to continuous learning and staying abreast of the latest developments.

Proven ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to achieve common goals.

The ability to take initiative to get the job done and within agreed timelines.

Drive task completion by ensuring all major and minor elements are considered and finished correctly and efficiently.

